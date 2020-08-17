Watch Darcey & Stacey Online: Season 1 Episode 1

The Silva twins are back!

Darcey & Stacey Season 1 Episode 1 re-introduced us to the twins made famous by the 90 Day Fiance franchise, and there was a lot of drama.

Stacey was using the K1 visa process to bring her boyfriend of five years to her home in the United States, but did a cheating allegation derail the relationship?

Meanwhile, Tom Brooks reached out to Stacey after Darcey blocked him on social media.

Darcey, on the other hand, was fielding offers to date men, but she didn't think she was ready to put her heart back out there again.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.