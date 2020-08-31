Watch Darcey & Stacey Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did Darcey choose to date Georgi?

On Darcey & Stacey Season 1 Episode 3, she started to wonder about whether she could make another relationship work.

Meanwhile, Florian was put on blast about his past, and Stacey was forced to choose a side between her sister and boyfriend.

Elsewhere, Darcey finally learned the truth about Stacey's meeting with Tom, and she was livid.

Use the video above to watch Darcey & Stacey online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.