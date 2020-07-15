These TV Couples Were Set Up to Succeed, But Failed Miserably

Do you ever find yourself wondering why you don't ship a couple?

You love both the characters, the story is well-written, but for some reason, you're still not feeling it.

Related: 17 New Ships to Board In 2020

Sometimes it's due to a lack of chemistry between the actors. In other instances, it's due to an unnecessary turn of events. And once in a while, you simply can't put your finger on it.

Check out our list of 13 relationships who were given all the tools needed for success, yet ended up as failures.