Emmys 2020: Why Watchmen Deserves to Win in Every Nominated Category

It is safe to say that this year's Emmy Awards will be vastly different from previous years, given that they are virtual. Still, the award show's excitement has not dampened, especially over the shows with the most nominations.

There are plenty of good shows nominated this year -- Succession, Schitt's Creek, The Crown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and more.

While the list of nominees proves that the competition is great, one particular nominee stands out from the rest, and with good reason -- HBO's limited series Watchmen.

Watchmen is nothing like anything we have seen on television, especially shows based on superhero comics. Each character brings something unique to the table that rounds out the show from beginning to end.

We wish Watchmen ccould an win all eleven of their nominations, but unfortunately, they have multiple nominations in some categories, rendering it impossible.

However, Watchmen can win in all their nominated categories, and they definitely should.

Watchmen deserves to win as many Emmys as possible, especially their big nominations -- Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

The mini-series had us on the edge of our seats from beginning to end. Each new episode raised the stakes with a more intense cliffhanger, leading to an epic series finale.

Watchmen was a limited series like no other. They had the entire package: themes that created meaningful discussions, complex characters, a well-paced, intriguing plot, and an air of mystery that makes you come back for more each time.

While the other nominated shows for Outstanding Limited Series deserved their nominations and had similar characteristics, none were even near the same level as Watchmen.

Watchmen is not just an entertaining show -- it is a powerful story that draws in all audiences, even those that do not watch fiction or superhero shows. Watchmen

As for Outstanding Lead Actor/Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Jeremy Irons and Regina King were phenomenal. They led utterly different storylines, but as the series went on, they converged beautifully, something nobody would expect on Watchmen Season 1 Episode 1.

Angela Abar was a multi-faceted character with many layers. Regina King portrayed each peeled layer flawlessly, rounding out Angela Abar and making her wonderfully human. No matter what the show threw in Angela's way, Regina King took it in stride, making Angela look like the world's most natural character.

On a dystopian television show, it is difficult to not only create but to sustain a character's life, especially with only nine episodes. However, that did not faze Regina, and it is evident whenever Angela is on screen.

Jeremy Irons also portrayed a challenging character, Adrian Veidt. We did not even know Adrian's purpose for half the series, making it even more challenging to concentrate on him. However, Jeremy Irons faced this challenge head-on and delivered a performance that completely blew us away.

Even if Adrian's presence initially felt out of place, Jeremy Irons ensured that it was not. Irons provided meaning to Adrian before we knew his real purpose.

Besides, when all the pieces fell into place, Jeremy Irons's portrayal of Adrian Veidt became more satisfying. It is difficult to portray a character that made no sense at first, but Jeremy Irons succeeded in every way.

Of course, the other nominees gave outstanding performances and deserved recognition too. However, Regina King and Jeremy Irons tested limits and pushed boundaries with their characters. Angela Abar and Adrian Veidt are difficult and complex roles, but it did not stop King or Irons from delivering stunning performances.

Watchmen deserves to win in their other nominated categories as well. We wish that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo, and Louis Gossett Jr. could all win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, but there can only be one winner.

Thankfully, Watchmen has a 50% chance of winning this category, and we will be thrilled if any of these three talented actors win. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II portrayed Cal Abar, Regina's husband, a grounding, calming presence on a non-stop action series.

But that does not mean Cal Abar was not a multi-dimensional character. Watchmen tested Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's limits on Watchmen Season 1 Episode 8, and he did not disappoint. Abdul-Mateen II delivered a top-quality performance, demonstrating Cal Abar's importance and intricacy.

Jovan Adepo and Louis Gossett Jr. also did terrific jobs with portraying Young Will Reeves and Will Reeves, respectively. Watchmen Season 1 Episode 6 was arguably one of the best episodes of the series, and it would not have been possible without Adepo's riveting performance of a Young Will Reeves.

Watchmen Season 1 Episode 9 was a smashing finale, but it would not have been complete without Louis Gossett Jr., who went above and beyond as Will Reeves. He rounded out the episode and added a nice finishing touch to his character on "See How They Fly." The finale would not have been the same without him.

Jean Smart raised the bar as Laurie Blake. Generally, limited series need strong main characters to be successful. However, Watchmen proved that their supporting characters are just as important, and the actors who portray them are just as talented.

If anyone deserves to win Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, it is Jean Smart. Laurie Blake was sensational whenever she appeared on screen, but Watchmen truly captured her character's essence on Season 1 Episode 3, her first appearance.

Jean Smart portrayed Laurie Blake's multiple layers on "She Was Killed by Space Junk." Anyone watching the episode could see how Laurie is not a simple secondary character to play, especially with her broad range of emotions.

Nevertheless, Jean Smart nailed every scene, and we will be very disappointed if she does not win this Emmy.

Furthermore, Laurie's character development on the series as a whole is nothing short of phenomenal. Nine episodes is not a lot of time for a secondary character to develop, but Laurie certainly did, and Jean Smart captured her development beautifully.

The category for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special also has multiple Watchmen nominations, and rightfully so.

All three episodes nominated -- "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice," "Little Fear of Lightning," and "This Extraordinary Being" -- were phenomenal in every single way, especially in directing.

Watchmen Season 1 Episode 1 was a strong opener to the limited series. You can tell how great the directing was by watching all the episode elements come together beautifully.

The same thing goes for Watchmen Season 1 Episode 5 and Watchmen Season 1 Episode 6. "Little Fear of Lightning" was a pivotal, mind-blowing episode, and the director called all of the right shots. "This Extraordinary Being" portrayed an incredible backstory that will be quite impossible to defeat.

Finally, Watchmen has a nomination in Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special for the episode "This Extraordinary Being." Watchmen Season 1 Episode 6 has the most nominations of all nine episodes, which makes perfect sense.

"This Extraordinary Being" created new standards for telling a character's backstory, adding unique qualities to both the character (Will Reeves) and the character learning about his past (Angela Abar).

Watchmen Season 1 Episode 6 told a heartwrenching story about pain, love, loss, and (in)justice, all while depicting the horrifying reality of systemic racism and white supremacy.

"This Extraordinary Being" was quite literally extraordinary in every way. The episode raised the bar for character backstories, making it impossibly high. In the future, it will be incredibly difficult to find another episode focused on a character's backstory that is as flawless as this one was.

We genuinely hope Watchmen wins the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special, and that the show wins in all other nominated categories.

The limited series may only be allowed to win seven of their eleven nominations, but Watchmen deserves to win like no other nominated show.

Sarah Novack is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.