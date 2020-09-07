Watch Alaskan Bush People Online: Season 12 Episode 3

Did the ranch get destroyed?

On Alaskan Bush People Season 12 Episode 3, the ranch came under fire from hunters.

Gabe stepped up to the challenge, but he also had to learn something new.

Did a fence help matters?

Meanwhile, Gabe and Raquell left the mountain for the birth of their baby girl.

Elsewhere, Ami made a stunning request to one of the kids.

What did it mean?

Use the video above to watch Alaskan Bush People online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.