Watch Counting On Online: Season 11 Episode 9

at .

Did John David's special video help Abbie through the toughest pregnancy ever?

On Counting On Season 11 Episode 9, the family joined forces to help him with the video that was supposed to take her mind off all the drama associated with becoming a mother.

Meet the Parents - Counting On

However, it quickly became clear it was not going to be a typical labor when they arrived at the hospital. 

How did John David feel about going from bachelor to father?

Watch Counting On Season 11 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Counting On online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

These Shows Should Be Igniting Conversation!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,
  1. Counting On
  2. Counting On Season 11
  3. Counting On Season 11 Episode 9
  4. Watch Counting On Online: Season 11 Episode 9