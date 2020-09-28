Watch Darcey & Stacey Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Did Stacey betray Darcey?

On Darcey & Stacey Season 1 Episode 7, the sisters were at war and Stacey made a decision to marry Florian in secret. 

Darcey Wearing a Face Mask - Darcey & Stacey

Meanwhile, COVID-19 arrived and the siblings moved into apartments down the hall from each other. 

But Darcey ruffled some feathers when she asked Georgi to move into quarantine with her. 

Why did Stacey hate Darcey's new man?

