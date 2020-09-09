Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Season 11 Episode 2

Did Chelsea make the right call?

On Teen Mom 2 Season 11 Episode 2, she had a lot on her mind.

Aubree was refusing to visit her grandmother, while she had to attend a meeting about her future.

Meanwhile, Briana started to have doubts after hooking up with Luis after years apart.

What did her mother and sister think of her decision to get close to someone who caused her a lot of pain?

Use the video above to watch Teen Mom 2 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.