Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Reunion Season 12

What did Tinsley have to say to her former co-stars?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 22, things took a turn when the women met up for the first time since COVID-19 hit.

Dorinda took a trip to the hot seat after dropping a big bombshell about one of her co-stars.

Elsewhere, Leah took Ramona to task for insensitive comments abojy bipolar disorder

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New York City online right here via TV Fanatic.

Return to TV Fanatic for TV news, spoilers, reviews, full episodes, and so much more.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.