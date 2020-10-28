Big Brother: Who Should Win All-Stars?

With three All-Stars still in the game, it's time to crown a winner.

Yes, Big Brother Season 22 is about to conclude, and either Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, or Enzo Palumbo will be $500,000 richer.

All three of them are no stranger to making it this far in the game.

Enzo was cut at final three on Big Brother 12, Nicole won Big Brother 18, while Cody won the final Head of Household competition and became runner-up after taking Derrick Levasseur to the final two.

Ultimately, it will all come down to who wins the final HOH competition, and who they take to the final two.

Let's break down the performance of the three finalists.

Enzo Palumbo

Enzo has played a safe game during Big Brother 22. He talks a big game, saying he will make big moves, but rarely follows through on the plan.

He's been closely aligned with Cody all season, but he knew there was a chance Cody would take Nicole to the final two over him.

When the opportunity presented itself to cut Nicole during the triple eviction, the votes were there to eliminate her.

Enzo went back on the plan at the last second and kept her in the game, painting a big target on both Tyler and Christmas, who both voted against the former winner.

Enzo has won competitions and had a great social game, but losing part one of the final head of household is a big red flag for him actually winning the HOH and having any say over his fate.

He's worried about Cody taking Nicole to the end and vice versa, so it looks like he will be coming in third place again.

It's unfortunate, especially given that Enzo has a good relationship with the jurors. There's a case to be made for him winning if Nicole takes him, but beyond that, it seems like Cody will win against him.

Nicole Franzel

Love her or hate her, Nicole has made it to the end of another season of Big Brother.

Unlike some of the other players, Nicole has hardly adapted her gameplay. The previous two times she played, she had people protecting her.

That's not to discount the fact that she won competitions in the previous seasons. She was a great competitor who knew when to try and when to throw competitions.

This season, she hid behind the majority alliance, but she seemed to be scheming to turn the tide in her favor at every turn.

While Dani showed her cards too soon, Nicole has kept hers close to her chest and started winning competitions when she thought she needed to.

For example, Nicole could have dominated the wall competition against any houseguest, but she allowed her ally, Dani, to take the win.

It's a tried and tested strategy that Nicole has used countless times now. She won two back-to-back competitions late into the season to send Memphis out.

Still, Nicole will not win against Cody. If she cuts her ride-or-die by winning the final HOH, she could probably sway the jury of nine in her favor.

Then again, a former winner making it to the final two is not something to look at lightly.

Cody Calafiore

Cody made a $500,000 mistake on Big Brother 16, but the game appears to be his to lose if he makes it to the end this time.

Season to date, Cody has won three HOH competitions and four Vetos. Given that he has a great social game in addition to those wins, he stands a great chance of taking home the money.

He made some big mistakes in terms of who he cut and when, but for the most part, the jury have already agreed that they think Cody has played the best game.

As such, it would be a shocker if he makes it two final two and is not crowned the winner.

OK, Big Brother Fanatics!

Vote for who you think should win Big Brother All-Stars below.

The season finale will feature the second and third parts of the Head of Household competition, the final two pleading with the jury for votes, America's Favorite Player announcement, and more.

Watch the episode on CBS at 9/8c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.