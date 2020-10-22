Watch black-ish Online: Season 7 Episode 3

How did Bow navigate the global pandemic?

On black-ish Season 7 Episode 3, the family tried to make her aware they were thankful for everything.

However, Bow realized one of her own had been breaking the quarantine lockdown rules and took action.

Meanwhile, Dre tried to convince everyone that he is an essential worker.

Did he succeed?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.