Watch Darcey & Stacey Online: Season 1 Episode 9

Did Florian finally tell the truth?

On Darcey & Stacey Season 1 Episode 9, Stacey was left reeling when she learned more about Florian's past, as well as the reason for his cheating.

Meanwhile, Darcey vowed to introduce Georgi to her family before it was too late.

However, the plan hit a major snag when it was revealed that he is still married.

Did Darcey manage to fix things?

