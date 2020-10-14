Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 21 Episode 3

Did Amy and Matt manage to find some common ground?

On Little People, Big World Season 21 Episode 3, the pair bickered over missed deadlines.

How did Chris feel about everything that happened?

Meanwhile, Tori's plans for a Valentine's Day with Zach were scuppered when Lilah's cold turned into something more serious.

What was wrong with their daughter?

Use the video above to watch Little People, Big World online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.