Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 21 Episode 3

at .

Did Amy and Matt manage to find some common ground?

On Little People, Big World Season 21 Episode 3, the pair bickered over missed deadlines. 

Packing Up Her Life - Little People, Big World

How did Chris feel about everything that happened?

Meanwhile, Tori's plans for a Valentine's Day with Zach were scuppered when Lilah's cold turned into something more serious. 

What was wrong with their daughter?

Watch Little People, Big World Season 21 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Little People, Big World online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

33 Shamefully Addictive Reality Shows We Can't Stop Watching!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,
  1. Little People, Big World
  2. Little People, Big World Season 21
  3. Little People, Big World Season 21 Episode 3
  4. Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 21 Episode 3