Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 21 Episode 4

Did Amy make her move?

Matt's frustration grew on Little People, Big World Season 21 Episode 4 as COVID-19 hit and her belongings were still in the farmhouse.

Meanwhile, the family decided to show a united front in the face of the most unprecedented development yet.

Elsewhere, Zach and Jackson celebrated their birthdays in quarantine.

Use the video above to watch Little People, Big World online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.