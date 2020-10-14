Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Season 11 Episode 7

Did Jade make the right call?

On Teen Mom 2 Season 11 Episode 7, the drama between her mother and Sean continued to intensify.

However, a drug test threatened to tear her entire family part.

Meanwhile, Leah was forced to balance her growing concerns about her daughter after a bad fall.

Elsewhere, Chelsea tried to find out why Aubree did not want any contact with her grandmother.

Use the video above to watch Teen Mom 2 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.