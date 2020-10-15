Watch The Amazing Race Online: Season 32 Episode 1

What big changes arrived?

On The Amazing Race Season 32 Episode 1, Phil rounded up a new group of racers, but announced the format would be changing.

With couples who already watched the show worried about not having an advantage, who got the boot first?

Elsewhere, a trip to a place with lots of green and goats left some of the couples wanting to return home.

