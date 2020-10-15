Watch The Amazing Race Online: Season 32 Episode 1

at .

What big changes arrived?

On The Amazing Race Season 32 Episode 1, Phil rounded up a new group of racers, but announced the format would be changing.

Watch The Amazing Race Season 32 Episode 1 Online

With couples who already watched the show worried about not having an advantage, who got the boot first?

Elsewhere, a trip to a place with lots of green and goats left some of the couples wanting to return home.

Watch The Amazing Race Season 32 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch The Amazing Race online right here via TV Fanatic.

Return to TV Fanatic for TV news, spoilers, and reviews.

33 Shamefully Addictive Reality Shows We Can't Stop Watching!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,
  1. The Amazing Race
  2. The Amazing Race Season 32
  3. The Amazing Race Season 32 Episode 1
  4. Watch The Amazing Race Online: Season 32 Episode 1