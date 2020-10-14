Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 16 Episode 1

at .

Did Clare Crawley's search for love start off with a bang?

On The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 1, Clare revealed that one of the men took her by surprise, and that she could see him as her husband. 

Crawley Smiles

What the heck, right?

With lots of men vying for her heart, Clare had to hand out a first impression rose and begin the process of whittling down the suitors. 

After months of hype, was it really as dramatic as the ABC made us believe?

Watch The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch The Bachelorette online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

33 Shamefully Addictive Reality Shows We Can't Stop Watching!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,
  1. The Bachelorette
  2. The Bachelorette Season 16
  3. The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 1
  4. Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 16 Episode 1