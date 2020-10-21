Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 16 Episode 2

Did all of the suitors rebel against Clare?

On The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 2, Clare's behavior did not sit well with some of the men.

Her growing connection with Dale made her change some things in the process.

The men felt like she was putting Dale before them, and things got heated.

With a baseball game on the horizon, did Chris manage to set things right in the resort?

Use the video above to watch The Bachelorette online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.