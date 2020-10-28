Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 16 Episode 3

Did Clare manage to bounce back?

On The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 3, Clare tried to keep her journey to find everlasting love from careening off the rails.

Yosef made it clear he was mad about the way Clare had been acting with her potential suitors.

It all reached a boiling point when Clare heroically stood up to him and the other suitors.

Did Dale stand by Clare in her time of need?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.