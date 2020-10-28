Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 16 Episode 3

at .

Did Clare manage to bounce back?

On The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 3, Clare tried to keep her journey to find everlasting love from careening off the rails. 

Things Get Extreme - The Bachelorette

Yosef made it clear he was mad about the way Clare had been acting with her potential suitors. 

It all reached a boiling point when Clare heroically stood up to him and the other suitors. 

Did Dale stand by Clare in her time of need?

Watch The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch The Bachelorette online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

33 Shamefully Addictive Reality Shows We Can't Stop Watching!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,
  1. The Bachelorette
  2. The Bachelorette Season 16
  3. The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 3
  4. Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 16 Episode 3