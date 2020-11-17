TV Ratings: The Good Doctor Continues to Drop

The Good Doctor was once one of the biggest shows on TV, but it has sprung a leak in its fourth season.

The latest episode delivered 4.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo.

The series is currently down 30% in the demo and 20% in total viewers vs. last season.

Dancing With the Stars also took a hit on Monday, slipping to 5.8 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (6 million/0.9 rating), Bob Hearts Abishola (5.6 million/0.7 rating), and All Rise (4.6 million/0.6 rating) returned in steady fashion.

Meanwhile, Bull returned at lows with 4.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

NBC's The Voice slipped with increased competition, drawing 6.8 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

The Weakest Link, however, was steady with 3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

FOX's rotation of terminal dramas LA's Finest (1.5 million/0.3 rating) and Filthy Rich (1.1 million/0.2 rating) continued on low notes.

Filthy Rich is already canceled and LA's Finest has been given the boot by Spectrum, so don't expect FOX to save it at these levels.

The CW aired Whose Line (1.2 million/0.2 rating) and Penn & Teller: Fool Us (1.3 million/0.2 rating), but expect some adjustment due to NFL preemptions.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.