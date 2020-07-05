17 New Ships To Board In 2020

If you're looking for another TV couple to invest in this year, you've come to the right place!
1.
Zoey and Max - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Zoey and Max, also known as "Clarkeman," took the internet by storm this year. Zoey's Playlist does include a love triangle, but the majority of fans were firmly on the Clarkeman side of things. Who doesn't love the best friends to lovers trope? Plus, as Zoey eventually realized, it's impossible to deny the sparks flying between them.
2.
TK and Carlos - 9-1-1: Lone Star
TK's accident gave us, and Carolos, quite a scare. The two really went through the wringer towards the end of the season, but we always knew they'd make it out the other side. If you're looking for a ship that can get through anything together, TK and Carlos are for you!
3.
Alex and Forrest - Roswell, New Mexico
Who says you can't ship two things at once? Michael and Alex may hold the hearts of most fans, but Alex and Forrest bring something special to the table. It's incredible to see Alex embracing who he is, and he could end up with either of these characters and we'd be more than happy.
4.
Erik and Helen - Sweet Magnolias
Erik and Helen seemed to be heading in the right direction until some complications arose. When someone shows up from your past, things are bound to get messy. But nevertheless, the friendship between Erik and Helen is uniquely special. We've got our fingers crossed that it'll soon lead to something more.
5.
Raffi and Seven - Star Trek: Picard
We couldn't be more excited about the chemistry between these two. With the Season 1 finale indicating a potential romance between them, now is the time to get caught up. Raffi and Seven are a ship you want to experience in real-time!
6.
Judy and Michelle - Dead to Me
After her relationship with Steve, all we wanted was for Judy to find someone who loved and appreciated her. Thankfully, Michelle fit the bill. Seeing how crazy they were about each other was refreshing, despite all the drama that's thrown at them. Season 2 left us with a lot of questions, and we've got our fingers crossed that these two will be together in the end. Take a chance, and hop onboard!
