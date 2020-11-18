Watch FBI Online: Season 3 Episode 1

Did OA manage to put his feelings aside in the nick of time?

On FBI Season 3 Episode 1, a case involving killers who orchestrated a mass shooting at a media company had a surprising link to his personal life.

Maggie worried that the case threatened to cloud his judgement.

Meanwhile, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace arrived in New York with an agenda.

Use the video above to watch FBI online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.