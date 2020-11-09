Watch NCIS: New Orleans Online: Season 7 Episode 1

Did Tammy and Carter survive?

Pride sent the pair to investigate a murder aboard a humanitarian ship on NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 1.

However, the duo learned that most of the people on the ship had contracted COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Wade was overwhelmed by the high volume in the morgue.

What did he do about it?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.