Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Season 11 Episode 11

Did Leah confront her past?

On Teen Mom 2 Season 11 Episode 11, the star released her book and it forced her to chat about some sensitive subjects with Jeremy.

Meanwhile, Jade was forced to close her salon during lockdown, placing her under major financial and emotional strain.

Elsewhere, Chelsea feared she had COVID-19 and set out to make sure her nearest and dearest were safe.

Use the video above to watch Teen Mom 2 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.