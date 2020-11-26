Watch The Amazing Race Online: Season 32 Episode 8

at .

Who got the boot?

With double detours and double the road blocks, The Amazing Race Season 32 Episode 8 was a wild installment. 

Kaylynn Williams and Haley Williams Don Beards - The Amazing Race

As the duos raced through Hyderabad, India, they found themselves facing challenges they didn't think would be a part of the series. 

Yes, new and complex puzzles were thrown into the mix, and it made for great TV. 

But which racers did not stand the test of time?

Watch The Amazing Race Season 32 Episode 8 Online

