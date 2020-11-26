Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Renewals and Regrets

Which ladies broke COVID-19 rules?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 7, Braunwyn Windham-Burke decided it was best to stay away from her co-stars amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Shannon started to realize that she was alone, and made a rash decision to be happy.

Elsewhere, Kelly partied like COVID-19 was not a thing and felt the ire of fans on social media.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.