TV Ratings: NCIS Los Angeles Slumps to Series Lows

NCIS: Los Angeles took a big hit in the ratings Sunday night.

The CBS drama aired two episodes on the night, and they were the lowest-rated hours of the series to date.

The first hour did 4.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The second fell even further to 4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The series had a weaker lead-in than usual with A Holly Dolly Christmas drawing 6.2 million viewers in the opening hour of the night.

Still, a series on the air for as long as NCIS: LA should not be lead-in dependent.

Meanwhile, America's Funniest Home Videos (4.7 million viewers/0.6 rating) and Supermarket Sweep (2.8 million/0.6 rating) were both steady for ABC.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (2.9 million/0.5 rating) and Card Sharks (1.8 million/0.3 rating) were each up a tenth.

Over on The CW, Pandora (364,000) and The Outpost (350,000) were stuck at their elusive 0.1 ratings, but they were both up in total viewers.

Up is up, right?

FOX's rotation of The Simpsons (1.6 million/0.5 rating), Bless the Harts (1.1 million/0.4 rating), Bob's Burgers (1.2 million/0.5 rating), and Family Guy (1.4 million/0.6 rating) were all on par with their recent results.

