Watch 90 Day Fiance Online: Season 8 Episode 4

Did Natalie choose to go back home?

On 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Episode 4, Mike seemingly lost interest in her and she started to wonder what she was doing in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Zied wondered whether leaving his parents would come back to bite him, but what did Rebecca do about it?

Elsewhere, Jovi was unimpressed about the way Yara acted at his mother's, and set out to make things right.

Use the video above to watch 90 Day Fiance online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.