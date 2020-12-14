Watch NCIS: New Orleans Online: Season 7 Episode 4

Did the NCIS find out the truth?

On NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 4, the team investigated the murder of an officer who was about to whistleblow on police misconduct within the NOPD.

Meanwhile, the Mayor asked Pride to join her new task force to address systemic issues plaguing the city.

Elsewhere, Wade opened up about the toll COVID-19 has taken on her.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.