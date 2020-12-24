Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: A Submerged Secret

Did the ladies miss Shannon?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 11, the cast trip was well underway, and Kelly and Braunwyn had much to talk about.

But Shannon was stuck at home with major FOMO and felt herself getting more upset by the minute.

What devastating news did the housewife get?

Meanwhile, Elizabeth dropped a bombshell on the rest of the ladies.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Orange County online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.