Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Season 15 Episode 8

Did Braunwyn go a step too far?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 8, the housewife opened up about wanting to make her husband as unhappy as she is.

With her wild accusations about her husband coming to light, the other women started to gossip.

Meanwhile, Shannon continued to trash Gina, leading to another big divide between the ladies.

Which side did the newest cast member choose?

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Orange County online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.