Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: The Lies That Bind

How did the ladies feel about COVID-19?

The pandemic caught up to Orange County on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 9.

Bravo thought the best idea as opposed to canceling production was to send self-filming kits to the women.

As a result, the series switched to a documentary format and followed the women as they navigated uncertain times.

Kelly caused problems when she traveled across the country to be with her fiancé, Rick.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Orange County online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.