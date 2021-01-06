Prodigal Son Adds Catherine Zeta-Jones for Major Season 2 Role

Prodigal Son is adding some more star power to its ranks during Season 2.

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been announced as the latest addition to the hit FOX drama.

The Oscar winner will show up in the latter half of the season in the series regular role of Dr. Vivian Capshaw, Claremont Psychiatrics’ resident MD.

Sheen’s Dr. Martin Whitly is assigned to infirmary duty, and Dr. Capshaw is happy to task “The Surgeon” to clean bedpans and mop the floor.

"But as Martin proves valuable in treating patients, Capshaw begins to see him in a new light — which is not a good thing," reads the press release from FOX.

“An extraordinary talent, Catherine Zeta-Jones is the perfect foil for the brilliant Michael Sheen,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment.

“I can’t wait to see these two greats go head-to-head in a season that is bound to raise the bar set by an outstanding Season One.”

Prodigal Son Season 2 premieres on a new night, Tuesday, Jan. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

The series was the No. 1 new series last fall, averaging 9.3 million multi-platform viewers.

Prodigal follows Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers.

He learned how they think because his father, Martin Whitly, was a notorious serial killer known as “The Surgeon.” Now he’s using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders.

Bright’s team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant Gil Arroyo (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT Tarmel (Frank Harts), and medical examiner DR. EDRISATANAKA (Keiko Agena).

Season Two picks up with Bright’s personal life in disarray after the shocking actions of his sister, Ainsley (Halston Sage), in the Season One finale.

Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother, Jessica Whitley (Bellamy Young), from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again!

Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

Season Two guest stars include Christian Borle and Michael Potts.

Zeta-Jones garnered an Academy Award for her portrayal of the scandalous Velma Kelly, in the screen adaptation of the Broadway musical Chicago.

She also was nominated for a Golden Globe and took home the Critics’ Choice Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance.

She won the Tony Award for Lead Actress in a Musical for her critically acclaimed Broadway debut as Desirée Armfeldt in Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music.

She is also well-known for Ocean's 12, Side Effects, and Steven Spielberg’s The Terminal, opposite Tom Hanks.

