TV Ratings: ABC Scores With Celebrity Wheel of Fortune as Call Me Kat Slumps

The prognosis is not good for Call Me Kat.

The Mayim Bialik-fronted comedy launched in its regular slot on Thursday, and it did so with considerably fewer viewers.

It delivered 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demo.

This is down 43% in total viewers and 56% in the demo vs. its series debut.

Granted, the premiere benefited from a football overrun.

Last Man Standing (3.3 million/0.5 rating) followed with a big surge in total viewers, but steady in the demo for its Home Improvement crossover.

Earlier on NBC's night, Hell's Kitchen returned to 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo.

Over on NBC, the series debut of Mr. Mayor did 4.7 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

A big return on SVU followed with 3.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

ABC's decision to postpone the returns of its scripted shows on the night appears to have paid off.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune launched with 7.8 million viewers and a 1.1 rating -- dominating the night in both measures.

The debut of The Chase followed with 6.2 million viewers and a 0.9 rating -- on par with Grey's Anatomy's average in the slot.

The debut of The Hustler closed out the night with 3.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating -- way up from the average of A Million Little Things Season 3.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.