TV Ratings: All American Returns to Series Highs, 9-1-1 Strong

What's that sound you hear?

It's the champagne corks flying over at The CW headquarter after seeing the ratings for All American Season 3 Episode 1.

The series returned after an extended hiatus, drawing series highs in both total viewers and the 18-49 demographic.

The highly-anticipated episode picked up 1.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The latest figures show impressive growth for the series, which averaged 0.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating last season, which itself was up from All American Season 1's average.

If the series can steady itself at these numbers, it may well emerge as The CW's top show.

During the 2019-20 season, The Flash was the network's top-rated show with a 0.4 rating, and given that the superhero drama has been trending downwards in recent years, it may drop further.

An encore of Batwoman Season 2 Episode 1 aired out of All American, drawing 0.5 million viewers and a 0.1 rating -- on par with what the original airing pulled in on Sunday.

FOX aired the returns of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1 Lone Star.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 1 had 7 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating -- off almost 25% in the demo vs. last season's debut.

However, the numbers are on par with what it was pulling in last year.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 1 came down 71% vs. last year's debut with 5.9 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

However, its series premiere was inflated due to an overrun from football last year.

ABC's The Bachelor was up a tenth to 4.8 million viewers and a 1.3 rating, while The Good Doctor was steady at 3.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (5.9 million/0.8 rating), Bob Hearts Abishola (5.4 million/0.6 rating), and Bull (4.6 million/0.5 rating) were on par with recent results.

NBC went with Ellen's Game of Games (3.1 million/0.6 rating), The Wall (2.6 million/0.5 rating), and The Weakest Link (2.6 million/0.5 rating).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.