TV Ratings: Prodigal Son Returns Low, This Is Us Slips

FOX's continued the rollout of its scripted offerings on Tuesday night, and it was a night of mixed returns.

The Resident Season 3 Episode 1 picked up 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo.

While these numbers are down considerably vs. last season's debut in the demo, the TV market has changed a lot since the series was on the air.

The good news for The Resident is that it has proven to have an audience who does not always watch live, so it should pick up the pace when streaming and DVR numbers come out.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 1 followed with 2.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- off almost 50% vs. last season's debut.

Prodigal Son Season 1 averaged 3.4 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo, so there is some big erosion with the show.

Again, this show has been known to resonate in a post-airdate viewing, so we'll reserve more judgement until the numbers come in.

NBC's This Is Us continued to lose ground in the demo, with its Randall-centric latest episode having 5.3 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in the demo.

The show was once a huge hit, but it has fallen back down to earth in recent years.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist was also on the downside, slipping to 2.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Nurses, however, picked up a tenth. The Canadian drama had 2.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The CW debuted the second season of Two Sentence Horror Stories (0.5 million/0.1 rating), as well as the premiere of Trickster (0.4 million/0.1 rating), but neither of the shows got much traction.

