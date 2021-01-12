Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Zoey’s Extraordinary Distraction

Baseball and sex.

We know these two mix, for many euphemisms about sex involve America's favorite pastime.

However, those two words took on a new meaning on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 2 during Zoey and Max's first time.

As insane and highly enjoyable as the world's weirdest mashup of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” and “I’ll Make Love to You” was, what came next was even better.

The emotional heart-to-heart between Zoey and Max before they slept together was such a sweet and perfect moment, as the new couple laid themselves bear -- and that was before they got naked.

Zoey: I don’t care what songs are coming out of you.

Max: But I do. I really just wanted both of us to be in the moment, you know? To give you that grief vacation you’ve been wanting so badly without having you hear every single thought running through my head. It’s like there’s no way for this to not ruin this entire experience.

Zoey: I actually feel the exact opposite. Knowing what’s going on inside your head makes me feel closer to you.

Max: Well, it makes me like you’ve got this endless insight into me, while I’ve got nothing.

Zoey: You want to know what’s going on inside my head right now?

Max: Yeah.

Zoey: I’m excited and a little nervous, but I’m mostly excited because it’s not just about being with anyone, it’s about being with you, my best friend. And whatever happens, we’re in this together. Permalink: I’m excited and a little nervous, but I’m mostly excited because it’s not just about being...

The pair have always gotten on famously, but most of their scenes have been on the lighter side.

The actors have such great chemistry and comedic timing, and it reads well on screen but watching them open up to one another was in another league entirely.

Max has been pretty open about his feelings for Zoey -- whether conscious or not -- but having Zoey reciprocate was a somewhat new experience.

Zoey's powers give her a window into Max's mind, thus allowing her to hear every single thought running through his head, whether he wants her to or not.

However, that telepathic communication doesn't go both ways, leaving Max simultaneously embarrassed and jealous.

It was great that Max voiced these concerns, but it was even better Zoey let him in and told him how she felt.

Often on television, couples don't discuss important things, which can lead to misunderstandings or fights.

However, Zoey and Max put all that they were feeling on the table, and once it was all said and done were able to enjoy their first time together.

Zoey: I needed this.

Max: Me too.

Zoey: No, I mean we have been hooking up for the last five minutes, and I haven’t even thought about my dad once.

Max: Yeah, maybe we should keep not thinking about him. Come here.

Zoey: What I mean to say is this is a nice distraction, you know, after living in heaviness for so long. I could really use a brief vacation, if that makes sense.

Max: Oh, that makes sense, and I’m happy to be your distraction, multiple times. If that’s what it takes.

Maggie: Who’s ready for “House Hunters”? Oh, Max, you’re in here. It’s great. Boys are allowed in here. I mean you’re a man, obviously, which is also great.

Zoey: Mom, do you think we could take a raincheck on TV night?

Maggie: Of course, of course. Have some popcorn in case you work up an appetite for whatever reason. I’m just going to turn the TV up so I can’t hear anything. I was never hear. Bye.

Zoey: Um, so where were we?

Max: I think back in junior high. Permalink: I think back in junior high.

It was nice that they both wanted it to be special, and while it was somewhat of a distraction for Zoey, it wasn't just sex for her, something to make her forget her problems and grief for an hour.

No, it was about being with someone she cares about and could love: Max.

I'd also like to applaud the series for having the pair talk about sex before jumping into the sack.

Most of the time, characters usually fall into bed without preceding conversation about what this means unless a character is about to lose their virginity.

However, once a character has had sex, it's like conversations like this one no longer matter, so it was a welcome surprise to the forethought and consideration given.

The little things like this continue to set the series apart and make it one of the best shows on television.

Outside of Zoey's new relationship, our protagonist also had to contend with her new job as boss.

Surprisingly, things went pretty smoothly for Zoey, for it was Leif who struggled more in his new role as team manager.

Leif: They all know it’s my screwup because I’m a bad manager.

Zoey: Listen, it is great that you want to do a good job, and it’s perfectly normal to make mistakes along the way. If you remember I was…

Leif: An awful manager for the first few months, yeah.

Zoey: Was gonna say weeks, but beating yourself up isn’t helping anybody. It’s just wasting time that we don’t have. So promise not to make the same mistake twice. Dust off your slim-fitting chinos and keep moving forward.

Leif: OK, thank you. They’re a skinny cut taper. Permalink: OK, thank you. They’re a skinny cut taper.

Permalink: OK, thank you. They’re a skinny cut taper.

Leif has always been a grating character, with his pompous attitude and superiority, but watching him become undone as the episode progressed greatly humanized him.

He realized that being the boss isn't just about his coworkers liking him, that sometimes it means being the bad guy and putting your foot down.

This transition has been harder for Leif than it was for Zoey because Zoey was never really one of the guys.

Leif, though, reigned as king of the brogrammers, so abandoning that role of friendship and camaraderie for one of responsibility and managerial functions was an adjustment.

Watching Leif detail how he didn't want to screw up rang very true, as we've all had things we wanted to excel at and not let others know of our failures.

And while Zoey and Leif may not see eye to eye on everything, her offering Leif counsel proved Joan might have known what she was doing when promoting such an underqualified candidate.

Zoey may lack professional experience, but when it came to her first major crisis as the boss, she was cool, calm, and collected.

That's not to say there won't be more hiccups along the way as Zoey gets her feet wet as the new executive director of the fourth floor, but she can chalk her first week as a win.

Elsewhere, Max and Mo's new business venture ran into a bump when Mo was reluctant to sign a partnership contract.

Though Mo has always been more of a free spirit, his reaction to not wanting to sign the contract proved more than a matter of lifestyle at play here.

Mo: The last thing I want to do is drive you away too.

Max: Mo, that’s not going to happen. I mean every relationship is always a risk, and whatever problem we have, we can work out, contract or not. And if you do decide to screw me over, I will sick that red-headed neighbor on you, and you do not want her fury. Permalink: Mo, that’s not going to happen. I mean every relationship is always a risk, and whatever...

We know very little about Mo's past, so learning about his fallout with an old friend over a failed jeans company helped fill in some of the blanks.

It also explained why he was so hesitant about going into business with Max, for along with losing his new friend, any fallout with Max could also impact his friendship with Zoey.

Mo could lose two close friends if things with their business went south, and after everything that happened with his boyfriend, it makes sense that he would want to avoid losing anyone else in his life.

Based on these reasons, Mo couldn't be faulted for his fear, but that's why it's good he is partnering with such a standup guy like Max, who is equally understanding and respectful.

Seriously, Max is too good for this world, and we don't deserve him.

Now that the new business partners have gotten past this hurdle, it'll be interesting to see where this business idea takes them.

A plot like this wouldn't have been possible last season, mostly due to the stupid amount of time spent on Zoey helping every rotating character.

Though only two episodes in, it seems the series has ditched the "person of the week" in crisis premise, instead opting for the heart songs Zoey hears to be a guiding tool for the innermost thoughts and feelings of those around her.

Zoey: Can we talk about something else?

Maggie: OK, did you and Max finally do it?

Zoey: That’s not exactly the conversation I had in mind, and could you be a little less comfortable talking about my sex life?

David: Ooh, are you talking about Zoey’s sex life?

Emily: Who was it? Max or Simon? Please say Simon.

David: But I feel like Max has put in so much more time.

Zoey: This family needs better boundaries. Permalink: This family needs better boundaries.

This works immensely better, as we're not bogged down watching Zoey constantly play fairy godmother to every character.

Instead, the heart songs provide insight into these characters' minds, and Zoey can help them -- or not -- as she wishes.

She won't be plagued by continual singing if she decides to ignore one or put it on the back burner, like Emily's apparent frustration with her sister Jenna coming to visit.

Therefore, Zoey can use her powers to help people in a way that doesn't overtake her life, such as realizing Leif felt guilty over the malfunctioning software update and Mo's feeling of getting ready to say good-bye.

It also cuts down on the amount of extraneous time we have to spend watching Zoey fix the lives of those around her, some of whom we care very little about.

It allows the show to tell more cohesive and serial storylines and gives characters outside of Zoey more screen time.

Let's hope the rest of the season follows suit.

Some stray thoughts:

What is the point of introducing Jenna? We already spend more time than I'd like with David and Emily, so introducing Emily's sister means that these characters will get more screen time. Though Jenna already is more likable than the two of them combined, I'm still not crazy about the idea of her being around.

Now that Zoey has chosen Max, will Simon actually get any screen time this season? The character was barely in any scenes, and if this continues, it seems like a waste for him to be a series regular, especially as the new spokesman for SPRQ Point, which may bring him further away from the action at work.

I loved that Zoey brought in more female coders. I've said it before but seeing more women working in a male-dominated field always brings a smile to my face. Few women work in STEM in real life, so maybe this show will inspire the next generation.

Do the writers have a plan for Maggie this season, or is she just fading into the background. I like the character a lot and wouldn't want to see that happen, but there doesn't seem to be much for her to do without Mitch. Let's hope that changes soon.

So what did you think, TV Fanatics?

Was Zoey and Max's first time worth the wait?

Are you more sympathetic toward Leif?

Do you like learning more about Mo?

