Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 4 Episode 9

Why did Vinny bring up the wedding speech?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 9, Deena and Angelina were in the same building, but Vinny's comments threatened to reignite their feud.

Meanwhile, Nikki tried to get to grips with the complicated dynamics among the group of friends.

Elsewhere, Ronnie revealed another big secret about Jen, but did the roomies want talk of Jen to ruin their break?

Use the video above to watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.