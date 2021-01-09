Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 3 Episode 4

Did Kumu get arrested?

On Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 4, the police swooped in after an artifact was reported missing.

Who helped her in her time of need?

Meanwhile, Magnum and Higgins helped an up-and-coming mixed martial arts fighter who was being pressured to throw an illegal fight.

With a gang threatening violence, they had to think fast ... and on the spot.

Use the video above to watch Magnum P.I. online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.