Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Season 11 Episode 17

What drove Chelsea to quit the series?

Nessa and Dr. Drew rounded up the moms virtually on Teen Mom 2 Season 11 Episode 17, to unpack the biggest developments of the season.

Chelsea was in the hot seat because of her decision, but how did the other moms feel about it?

Meanwhile, Leah's ex-husbands came together to address their contentious relationship.

Use the video above to watch Teen Mom 2 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.