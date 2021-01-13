Watch This Is Us Online: Season 5 Episode 6

Who lied to Randall about his whole life?

On This Is Us Season 5 Episode 6, Randall's fact-finding mission found him getting answers to his most burning questions about the past.

Discovering the Tr.uth - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 6

However, he also had to confront the fact that someone close to him lied about knowing the truth about his mom.

Did the Big Three unite after recent events, or did this push them further apart?

Watch This Is Us Season 5 Episode 6 Online

Watch This Is Us Season 5 Episode 6 Online

Paul Dailly

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 6 Quotes

I don't understand how Daddy can hate his own sister. I could never hate you, Jackson. Besides Aunt Mae, you're the only one who understands me.

Laurel

Beth: This place is beautiful.
Hai: It's actually yours.
Randall: Excuse me?
Hai: This place, this land, was your mother's. And now it's yours.

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 6

