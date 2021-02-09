9-1-1: Lone Star's Lisa Edelstein Responds to That Huge Reveal

9-1-1: Lone Star has been firing from all cylinders in its sophomore season.

Now paired with 9-1-1, it has dialed up the action and is in much better shape creatively than a year ago.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 4 revealed that Gwyneth (Lisa Edelstein) is pregnant and that her ex-husband, Owen (Rob Lowe), is the father.

The episode in question found Gwyneth and Owen trying to clarify their relationship, and it gave us some comic scenes.

The pair already share a son in T.K. (Ronen Rubenstein), but he's 26, and Gwyneth and Owen's relationship did not exactly end on the best of terms.

Edelstein spoke out about the big twist in a new interview with ET, and her reaction is as comical as you would expect.

"I laughed and laughed and laughed. Then I researched, ‘How old was the oldest woman to get pregnant without medical assistance?’ The answer is 57. So… okay," she told the outlet of her research.

Will Owen and Gwyneth's relationship change following the news?

"It certainly ups the stakes of making things work," Edelstein teased.

"Although, I think they are still on the fence about whether the pregnancy is realistic at her age. There are still hurdles ahead."

It's nice that the show is tackling the storyline, but wouldn't it also be nice if Gwyneth and Owen carved out a happy ending?

It's evident there are still lingering feelings between them, and it will be unfortunate if they can't make it work.

Edelstein joined the series ahead of the 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 premiere, reuniting her with her former The West Wing co-star.

The actress has a recurring role, likely due to her commitment to Netflix's The Kominsky Method, which is in production on its third -- and final -- season.

It's possible that the star could become a more permanent fixture on Lone Star, but time will tell.

9-1-1 Lone Star Season 2 also introduced Gina Torres to its cast as a series regular. This casting broke after it was announced that Liv Tyler was stepping away from the series due to the pandemic.

With Tyler residing in the U.K., it seemed like traveling during a global pandemic would have been difficult, especially with restrictions across the world on travel.

What are your thoughts on Edelstein's hilarious response to the storyline?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch 9-1-1: Lone Star online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch new episodes Mondays at 9/8c on FOX.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.