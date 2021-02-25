The Handmaid's Tale Season 4: Premiere Date and Trailer!

After sitting all of 2020 out, The Handmaid's Tale returns to Hulu this year.

The streamer on Thursday announced the series will return Wednesday, April 28.

What's more, we got our biggest look at The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 with a game-changing new trailer that shows June (Elisabeth Moss) on the run.

A Radio Free America broadcast serves as the backdrop for the trailer below, which shows our lead in several tense scenarios as Gilead quite literally begins to fall.

The good news is that June is not wearing the red-robe she donned during the first three seasons, save for a few scenes.

This could hint at the world expanding as June makes her escape, but if this series has proven anything, it's that danger is never too far away.

We also check in with characters like Commander Lawrence, the Waterfords, Nick, and Aunt Lydia.

“Find her, and bring her to me," screams a badly beaten Lydia in one scene.

The fourth season also finds Haunting of Hill House/Chilling Adventures of Sabrina grad Mckenna Grace playing Mrs. Keyes, the teenage wife of a much older Commander.

The character is described as “a sharply intelligent” spouse who “rules her farm and household with confidence. She has a rebellious, subversive streak, and is calm and pious on the outside with turmoil, even insanity, on the inside.”

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 was early into its production when the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to shut down last year, throwing the series into uncertainty.

"We were only two weeks in, so we actually have an entire season to shoot," series star Elisabeth Moss previously explained to Extra.

"We want to go back to work because families have people to support and rent they need to pay, but at the same time, no human’s life is worth a TV show."

"We’re just trying to figure out how to do it safely for everybody."

Even more exciting is that the series recently snagged a fifth season renewal, meaning that Hulu wants to keep it around.

"We’re very grateful to Hulu and MGM that the show will be returning for a fifth season, and especially to our loyal fans for their support,” said Bruce Miller.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue to tell these stories with our incredible cast and crew, and can’t wait to be back on the air with season four next year.”

Hulu is also working on a spinoff of the series based on Margaret Atwood's The Testaments, but there's no telling whether that show could come to fruition when the parent series inevitably ends its run.

The Handmaid's Tale has been a huge hit for the streamer ever since its debut, so it makes sense that it would want to expand the franchise to keep it alive.

There's still no telling when the parent series will end.

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger.

Have a look at the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.