TV Ratings: 9-1-1, The Bachelor Lead Monday

It was a ho-hum night for the broadcast networks.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 5 had the most total viewers of the night, coming in at 6.6 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating in the demo.

The series was down a tenth week-to-week.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 5 followed with 5.6 million viewers and a 0.8 rating -- on par with its season average.

The biggest show of the night in the demo was, of course, ABC's The Bachelor.

The embattled series had a 1.4 rating and 5.2 million viewers.

The Good Doctor returned from a multi-week hiatus with 4.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo -- on par with where it left off.

The CW's All American (0.8 million/0.3 rating) was steady, but Black Lightning (0.4 million/0.1 rating) took a hit in the demo, coming down to a series low.

NBC's Ellen's Game of Games (3.2 million/0.6 rating) and The Wall (2.8 million/0.5 rating) each gained a tenth week to week.

