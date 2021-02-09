9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 5 Review: Difficult Conversations

It seems Lone Star is following in the footsteps of its mother show with the emotional calls that end in tragedy.

In addition to a sad case, 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 5 blessedly gave us some Judd and Grace content that we desperately needed and gave us more personal storylines among the squad members.

The series is definitely finding its rhythm.

Picking up from where 9-1-1 Lone Star Season 2 Episode 4 left off, Owen and Gwyn's next step after the baby bombshell was to visit the OBGYN.

It's official; Gwyn is having a baby, but boy, that trip was a buzzkill. Gwyn is a geriatric pregnancy because of her age. With that phrase, it conjures up the image of a little old lady with bluish-white hair hobbling around with a walker.

She's a young, hot, sexy, active career woman. Gwyn does not have one foot in the grave, and not only are people having children older, but they are doing so with success.

She's a high-risk pregnancy, sure. She's over 35, but her OBGYN acted as if she didn't have a shot in hell of having a successful pregnancy or healthy baby. He didn't say she should terminate, but he heavily implied it, and it was bizarre for a physician to behave that way, especially in freaking Texas.

It instilled the fear of God in both Owen and Gwyn, and to be honest, it came across as a bit obvious to go down this route but contrived to do so in this manner. Owen and Gwyn had enough reason to debate whether they wanted to go through with having a baby without some doctor acting as if she's 77 years old.

Owen: Maybe we should just do the logical thing.

Gwyn: I'll schedule an appointment. Permalink: I'll schedule an appointment.

Owen and Gwyn need to work on their communication. Neither of them wanted to terminate, but they waited until the last minute, during an argument over food, to express their real feelings.

Perhaps it's something that caused issues between them their first time around, so now it's an area of theirs that needs improvement. Now that they've reached their decision, I eagerly await T.K.'s reaction to this news.

We didn't get to see Gwyn's thought process with this, but we were there for Owen's path toward clarity. Tommy figured out the news quickly, and it gave Owen the perfect chance to talk things through with someone who had her babies later in life.

Tommy's story was reassuring for him. She never gave up on having children, and she sure as heck didn't allow the challenges of having them over a certain age to discourage her from her dream. Of course, as we see, the twins are happy, healthy, beautiful little girls.

And their tragic call to rescue a father and daughter in a severe car accident gave Owen some perspective, too. It was such an unexpectedly devastating case for them.

I always cringe when people have serious conversations or arguments while driving. It's a fear that it'll lead to an accident, so the father and daughter getting into it over her not wanting to go to college as they were on their way there was stressful.

The timing could not have been worse. The two-ton beams crushing them was scary enough. They couldn't get them stabilized, and it appeared as though the girl wouldn't make it, but nothing compared to the beam impaling her father.

Nobody likes to say the hard thing. Marjan Permalink: Nobody likes to say the hard thing.

Her father was a strong man who loved his daughter to his last breath. He didn't even want her to see the severity of his injury, and it was devastating when he relayed the message he wanted Owen to tell his daughter before he died.

Those words will give her some solace and hopefully ease some of the guilt she'll inevitably feel over him dying in an accident after their argument.

It's something that made Owen think about fatherhood and the love a parent has for their children. He wants that again.

So, even though I still maintain we should've had a Ryder baby, we're getting a baby Strand. With so much angst, sadness, and grief surrounding Owen, he deserves something light and good. Assuming, of course, it's a safe pregnancy.

Judd faced some fatherhood issues of a different variety. It does not get more awkward than arriving at a call and seeing your father-in-law in flagrant with a woman who is not your mother-in-law.

They stressed the big guy out during this installment. Everyone knows that Judd is utterly devoted to his wife's happiness, and holding the information that would destroy her was killing our favorite cowboy.

He and Benjamin didn't exactly have the best relationship. We've heard hints of it before that Judd never had Benjamin's approval. His father in law didn't feel Judd was good enough for Grace, and he didn't care for the fact that he's White either.

Paul: You know him, don't you?

Judd: I thought I did.

Paul: It's your father in law, isn't it?

Judd: That's Grace's daddy.

Paul: And that's not her mom, is it?

Judd: No, it ain't. Permalink: No, it ain't.

Judd could reconcile with all of that, but the respect he did have for the man vanquished then. It was even worse when Benjamin lied to Grace and his wife and tried to rope Judd into it, too.

It seemed as though Grace was always a Daddy's girl, so there's potential that this storyline and the effects will play out over time. We also keep getting enough little tidbits about Judd and Grace, and hopefully, that means it's leading to a bigger arc.

Do you think this series will follow in the path of 9-1-1 with "Begins" episodes? If so, they're laying down the foundation for it.

You couldn't blame Judd for not wanting to tell Grace. He couldn't bear to hurt her, and no one wants to be the messenger of bad news. The longer he held onto it, the more it ate away at him.

Judd: Hold on a sec.

Grace: What's wrong?

Judd: I just ... love you, that's all. Permalink: I just ... love you, that's all.

And Tommy and her husband advised him to spill the beans too. The Vega-Ryder friendship is sweet and works well, considering the former couple is new to the series.

On the one hand, it often separates Judd from the Fire Kids, but on the other, it's a nice cluster that both fleshes Tommy out and provides a character like Grace more of the screentime she deserves.

Although, their dinner scene did fuel the baby stuff. Auntie Grace loves the girls, and she's great with them.

Grace, the queen that she is, didn't need Judd to tell her the news, though. After her emergency call, she pieced it together herself by following the advice of her own.

Sometimes it's not what people say, it's what they don't say. Grace Permalink: Sometimes it's not what people say, it's what they don't say.

I loved that Carlos and Grace sort of got to work together on a case. The pizza ordering system for domestic calls is well-known, and it was fascinating to see it play out like this.

The downside was that Grace's attempt to get as much pertinent information escalated things a bit. The phone call lasted way too long, so the abusive boyfriend got suspicious after a bit.

And buying time for the police to get there was understandable, but it reached a point of ludicrous when the woman dove over a balcony.

Nevertheless, it prompted Grace to consider why Judd was acting so strangely and all the things he wasn't saying, and she pulled up the 911 call of her father's mistress.

Fortunately for the Ryder marriage, Grace understood a bit of Judd's plight when she attempted to tell her mother the truth and couldn't go through with it.

It's a secret that won't stay buried long, though. It's only a matter of time before it gets out, and it'll probably be because of Grace looking at her father differently.

It's a rough situation -- one Judd could empathize with since his father cheated on his mother often growing up.

Grace is hurting, and while she probably isn't upset with Judd, her world has changed now. They'll have to work through that. Grace was a constant supportive figure when Judd had his rough patches, so no doubt, he'll step in to do the same for her.

Rounding out some of the family feels, we had a fun arc with the Fire kids.

Gwyn: I don't want pasta!

Owen: Then what do you want!

Gwyn: I want to have this baby!

Oen: So do I! Permalink: I don't want pasta!

Mateo is such a sweetie, and he was so excited about the new tattoo he designed himself. He worked so hard and came a long way to be a firefighter, so it's not surprising that he would memorialize that with a tattoo emblazoned on his shoulder.

What started as an awkward, funny thing became something else when the artists' possible error was instead a reminder that Mateo is dyslexic and that rears its ugly head sometimes.

Paul and T.K. could not bring themselves to tell him that "angel" was spelled wrong. Mateo is such a precious cupcake of a character that you don't want to see him deflated, but it was also cringe-worthy that he was on the verge of sharing it for all to see without realizing the error.

Thank goodness for Marjan, the straight-shooter. The boys left it to her to tell Mateo the truth, and it worked out.

Marjan is a badass, and she went into Big Sister mode. She was there to uplift him and remind him that they loved him a lot and that the artists were the jackasses for laughing at him; he was in no way stupid because of his dyslexia.

Then, whatever the hell she did at that parlor, they fixed Mateo's tattoo, and it looks better than ever.

They're all so damn cute. How can you not love the friendships?

Over to you, Lone Star fanatics. Are you happy Owen and Gwyn kept the baby? Poor Grace, right? Did that one call devastate you?

By all means, chat it up with me in the comments below!

