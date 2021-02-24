TV Ratings: Superman & Lois Lifts Time Slot to a 2-Year High

The CW appears to be on to another winner with Superman & Lois.

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 1 had 1.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating, but this includes the 30-minute post-show special.

The first hour managed 1.71 million total viewers, picking up the biggest total-viewer tally in the slot in two years.

When compared to the recently launched Walker, Superman & Lois fell considerably short. That show did 2.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating last month.

Still, this was a winning performance for the new drama, and it will all come down to how well it holds up next week when it moves to the 9/8c slot.

Over on NBC, Young Rock (3.5 million/0.7 rating), Kenan (2.7 million/0.5 rating), and This Is Us (5 million/0.9 rating) all came down quite a bit from last week's results.

This Is Us is already renewed for a sixth -- and likely final -- season.

Nurses closed out its freshman season on a steady note at 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The series has not been picked up by NBC for a second season, but it has been renewed in Canada.

Over on ABC, To Tell the Truth (3.8 million/0.5 rating) and Black-ish (2.4 million/0.5 rating), each inched down, but mixed-ish (2 million/0.4 rating) was steady.

The biggest draw in total viewers on the night was a rerun of NCIS which managed 5.3 million total viewers.

The veteran series reportedly closing in on an endgame as series star Mark Harmon is said to be plotting his exit.

But CBS has NCIS: Hawaii on deck for next season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.