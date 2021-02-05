TV Ratings: Walker Takes a Hit

The CW's freshly renewed Walker lost a bit of steam Thursday night.

Walker Season 1 Episode 3 had 1.87 million viewers and a 0.30 rating in the demo, down from last week's 2.11 million viewers and a 0.34.

The numbers remain above average for The CW, so the series remains in good standing at the network.

Earlier this week, The CW ordered an additional five episodes for Walker Season 1, while ordering up a second season, so it is very happy with the performance to date.

Out of Walker, Legacies was down a tick in total viewers, but steady in the demo.

The highly-anticipated episode had 635,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating in the demo.

Legacies Season 4 was confirmed earlier this week.

Hell's Kitchen (2.8 million/0.7 rating) on FOX was steady, while Call Me Kat (2.5 million/0.5 rating) and Last Man Standing (2.5 million/0.4 rating) were on par with their last few episodes.

NBC's Mr Mayor (3 million/0.5 rating) inched down a little, but Superstore (2.2 million/0.4 rating), which is set to conclude next month, was steady as a rock.

ABC aired encores of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (0.5,0.5, and 0.3 rating in the demo).

The Unicorn was up a tenth to 3.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The season finale of Star Trek: Discovery had 1.6 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

What did you watch on the night?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.