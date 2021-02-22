TV Ratings: The Equalizer and American Idol Dip

It was a down night for most on Sunday.

The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 3 was steady in total viewers (7.9 million viewers), but it came down almost 25% week-to-week in the demo (0.7 rating).

These numbers are still decent for the show, so it's safe from being on the bubble for now.

NCIS: Los Angeles slipped to 5.7 million viewers and a 0.6 rating. Expect the series to be renewed in the coming weeks.

NCIS: New Orleans (4.8 million/0.5 rating) came down a bit. The series was officially canceled by CBS last week and will wrap up with its current season.

Over on ABC, American Idol drew 6.5 million viewers and a 1.0 rating -- leading the night in the demo.

The series is down, but it's still a reliable performer for ABC. The CW

The Rookie lost a tenth in the demo, coming down to 3.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- not that great when you consider the impressive lead-in.

Still, the show should be renewed.

FOX's The Simpsons (1.4 million/0.5 rating), Bob's Burgers (1.2 million/0.5 rating), and Family Guy (1.3 million/0.5 rating) all returned to low ratings after several weeks off the air.

The CW's low-rated combination of Batwoman (0.5 million/0.1 rating) and Charmed (0.3 million/0.1 rating) continued with dismal results. Both shows are already renewed for next season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.