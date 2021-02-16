Watch Black Lightning Online: Season 4 Episode 2

Did Lynn choose to leave Jefferson behind?

On Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 2, tensions mounted when Jefferson said that he was over saving the lives of those in Freeland.

Meanwhile, Jennifer's curiosity was piqued by a new boy at the school.

Elsewhere, the war between the 100 and the Kobra Cartel raged on, leaving several lives on the line.

Did everyone survive?

Use the video above to watch Black Lightning online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.