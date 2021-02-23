Watch Black Lightning Online: Season 4 Episode 3

Did a trip to the therapist make Jefferson see the light?

On Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 3, everyone was worried about the former superhero as he continued to self-destruct.

Meanwhile, Anissa continued to care for a still comatose Grace, but who had a secret to share about saving her?

Elsewhere, Lynn had a breakthrough in her latest case to save the city.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.